TNI Morning News Headlines – August 15, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi hoisted the Tricolour on the 79th Independence Day in Bhubaneswar.
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoisted the Tricolour on the 79th Independence Day in Bhubaneswar.
 
📌Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce the results of the HSC Supplementary Examination and the SOSC Examination on Saturday, August 16.
 
📌Amulya Padhan appointed Odisha Board of Secondary Education vice-president.
 
📌PM Modi launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana to boost Youth Employment, announces GST rates to ‘substantially’ reduce by Diwali.
 
📌Narendra Modi breaks Indira Gandhi’s record with 12 consecutive I-Day speeches

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
📌Bihar SIR: Total 28,370 claims and objections recieved, 857 disposed. After 15 days, no claim or objection has been submitted by any political party: Election Commission of India.
 
📌45 killed, 120 injured rescued in J&K cloudburst; operation continue to search for missing people.
 
📌US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India on the 79th Independence Day.
 
📌Dr. Vece Paes, Member of India’s 1972 Olympic Bronze Medal winning Hockey Team and Former BCCI Sports Medicine Specialist, dies at 80. 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.