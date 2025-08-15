TNI Morning News Headlines – August 15, 2025

📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoisted the Tricolour on the 79th Independence Day in Bhubaneswar.
📌Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce the results of the HSC Supplementary Examination and the SOSC Examination on Saturday, August 16.
📌Amulya Padhan appointed Odisha Board of Secondary Education vice-president.
📌PM Modi launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana to boost Youth Employment, announces GST rates to ‘substantially’ reduce by Diwali.
📌Narendra Modi breaks Indira Gandhi’s record with 12 consecutive I-Day speeches
📌Bihar SIR: Total 28,370 claims and objections recieved, 857 disposed. After 15 days, no claim or objection has been submitted by any political party: Election Commission of India.
📌45 killed, 120 injured rescued in J&K cloudburst; operation continue to search for missing people.
📌US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India on the 79th Independence Day.
📌Dr. Vece Paes, Member of India’s 1972 Olympic Bronze Medal winning Hockey Team and Former BCCI Sports Medicine Specialist, dies at 80.
Comments are closed.