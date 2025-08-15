Operation Sindoor Heroes Honoured with Gallantry Awards

New Delhi: The government has awarded several military personnel for their role in Operation Sindoor, carried out three months ago against terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The President has approved 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service awards for various operations, including Operation Sindoor. These include four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals. In addition, 290 personnel have received Mention-in-Despatches.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and 13 Pakistani military installations, including airbases. The strikes, carried out by the Army and Air Force, destroyed terror camps in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhimber, and Sarjal. The Air Force also hit military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari, and Malir Cantt in Karachi.

Between May 7 and the ceasefire on May 10, at least 100 terrorists were killed, according to officials. During the operation, Pakistan launched aerial attacks using drones and missiles on multiple locations in India, but Indian air defence systems intercepted them.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said Indian forces shot down at least five Pakistani combat jets and a large surveillance aircraft, and destroyed or damaged radars, surface-to-air missile systems, and runways at several Pakistani airbases.

The Vir Chakra awardees for Operation Sindoor include 15 personnel from the Army, Air Force, and BSF. All Air Force awardees are pilots. The Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal recipients include senior Army, Air Force, and Navy officers who led or directed the operations. The Kirti Chakras and Shaurya Chakras were awarded for other operations, not related to Operation Sindoor.

For the first time, two Agniveers received the Sena Medal (Gallantry). Many Agniveers, most around 20 years old, operated key weapons in the Army’s air defence system during the operation.

The achievements of Operation Sindoor were part of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, with special displays, floral decorations, and an Operation Sindoor flag flown by a Mi-17 helicopter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the operation showed India’s ability to use modern technology, accurate intelligence, and targeted military action to respond to threats.