TNI Morning News Headlines – August 07, 2024

➡️Indian Coast Guard units along the West Bengal and Odisha coastlines have increased vigil amid Bangladesh unrest.
➡️Odisha Vigilance raids properties of Athagarh BDO Pradeep Kumar Sahu on DA charges.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Lieutenant Governor saying Cabinet Minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place in Independence Day function.
➡️Finance Bill to be taken for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha in Parliament today.
➡️Aspecial Air India flight brought 205 people, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi.
➡️190 staff from India’s High Commission in Dhaka flown out on Air India special flight this morning. About 30 senior staff remain in Dhaka.
➡️Bangladesh unrest: BSF asks troopers to be ready to address any adverse situation promptly.
➡️Islamists attacked 140 year old house of the famous Bangladeshi singer and Hindu Rahul Ananda. Over 3000 Musical Instruments burnt to ashes.
➡️Sensex jumps 1,046.13 points to 79,639.20; Nifty surges 313.9 points to 24,306.45.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.90 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India lose to Germany 2-3 in Men’s Hockey Semifinals at Paris 2024; to play Spain in the Bronze Medal Match on August 8. Germany & Netherlands will play for the Gold.
➡️Double Olympic bronze medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker returns home.
➡️Paris Olympics: Cuba’s Mijain Lopez Nunez creates history; becomes first-ever athlete to win five golds in same event.
➡️Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh’s Interim Government.
