Cruel Twist of Fate: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics

TNI Bureau: In a heartbreaking news, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified on the day of her Gold medal bout due to marginally exceeding the weight limit in the women’s freestyle 50kg event.

Despite the best efforts from Phogat on Tuesday, the Wrestler missed the weight on Wednesday.

Sources said the wrestler was roughly 1o0 grams over the permissible limits, which could lead to her disqualification. She won’t get any medal following the disqualification.

Phogat became the first ever Indian woman to reach the wrestling finals in the Olympics on Tuesday.