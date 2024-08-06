TNI Evening News Headlines – August 06, 2024

➡️NITI Aayog to support Odisha in preparing Vision Documents for Bikasita Odisha by 2036 & Vision Document 2047 for the State. Odisha aims at achieving $500 Billion Economy by 2036 & $1.5 Trillion by 2047.
➡️Indian Govt issues advisory on travel to UK in light of rioting, looting, arson & law/order breakdown in several major cities.
➡️66 Zika Virus cases reported in Pune since June.
➡️President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu.
Related Posts
➡️US revokes Sheikh Hasina’s visa. UK is also not prepared to grant her refuge. Sheikh Hasina is currently at safe & secret location in India.
➡️Vinesh Phogat defeated Yusneylis Lopez to become the first female Indian wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.
➡️Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins semifinal bout of Women’s 50 Kg freestyle category 5-0 against Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzmán to enter the finals, confirming a Silver medal for India.
➡️Reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the Men’s Javelin Throw Final at Paris Olympics with 89.34m throw in his first attempt.
➡️Netherlands thrash Spain 4-0 to enter the FINAL of Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024.
Comments are closed.