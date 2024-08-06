TNI Evening News Headlines – August 06, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins semifinal bout of Women's 50 Kg freestyle category 5-0 against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzmán to enter the finals,
➡️NITI Aayog to support Odisha in preparing Vision Documents for Bikasita Odisha by 2036 & Vision Document 2047 for the State. Odisha aims at achieving $500 Billion Economy by 2036 & $1.5 Trillion by 2047.
➡️Indian Govt issues advisory on travel to UK in light of rioting, looting, arson & law/order breakdown in several major cities.
➡️66 Zika Virus cases reported in Pune since June.
➡️President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu.
NITI Aayog to support Bikasita Odisha Vision 2036

Nuakhai ‘Lagna’ for offering ‘Nabanna’ in Balangir finalised

➡️US revokes Sheikh Hasina’s visa. UK is also not prepared to grant her refuge. Sheikh Hasina is currently at safe & secret location in India.
➡️Vinesh Phogat defeated Yusneylis Lopez to become the first female Indian wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.
➡️Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins semifinal bout of Women’s 50 Kg freestyle category 5-0 against Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzmán to enter the finals, confirming a Silver medal for India.
➡️Reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the Men’s Javelin Throw Final at Paris Olympics with 89.34m throw in his first attempt.
➡️Netherlands thrash Spain 4-0 to enter the FINAL of Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024.
