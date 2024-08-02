TNI Morning News Headlines – August 02, 2024

➡️Odisha Government begins potato procurement from Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Renowned senior Journalist Dr. Pradeep Mahapatra passes away at the age of 69.
➡️Balasore: Vigilance teams detect over 50 plots belonging to Balasore Irrigation Dept Superintending Engineer Pravas Chandra Pradhan; simultaneous raids continue at 7 different places.
➡️Odisha Vigilance arrests Golamunda BDO Akshyamita Kartik in Kalahandi district who collected a huge bribe amount as PC.
➡️Fresh low pressure formed over Gangetic West Bengal. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form during next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Odisha.
➡️Kerala: Death toll rises to 308 at landslide-affected Mundakkai, Chooralmala in Wayanad. Search and rescue operations continue. 300 people still missing. IMD predicts more rain in four northern districts of Kerala.
➡️Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders withdrawal of controversial note restricting scientists’ comments on landslides.
➡️Over 20 killed as rains trigger landslides, flooding in north India.
➡️16 killed in heavy rains in Uttarakhand; over 700 stranded on Kedarnath route evacuated.
➡️4 people have died and 49 are still missing in rain havoc Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Indian Air Force undertakes simultaneous Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Wayanad and Uttarakhand hills.
➡️Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Delhi Mayor orders to set up 4 libraries in name of deceased students.
➡️Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) writes a letter to the BCCI on preventive measures against tobacco advertisement.
➡️Stock markets open in red; Rupee turns flat at 83.73 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Paris Olympics: Shuttler PV Sindhu loses to He Bingjiao of China 19-21 and 14-21 in pre-quarterfinal of women’s singles competition.
➡️Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets into Israel.
➡️Barack Obama lauds Joe Biden for US-Russia prisoner swap that secured freedom for 3 American citizens.
➡️Reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia since March last year, is expected to be freed in prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.
