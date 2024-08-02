100-Word Insight: The Corrupt OAS ‘Kartik’

By Sagar Satapathy
Akhyamita Kartik OAS Golamunda BDO Vigilance Odisha

Akhyamita Kartik, BDO of Golamunda in Kalahandi District, who turned out to be a habitual offender, was protected by the political class for long. Kartik was caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance sleuths last night with Rs 5 lakh cash, which was concealed in the rear door of her Car.

Akhyamita had faced action twice, for misappropriation of Red Cross Funds in 2018 and misappropriation of Covid funds in 2022. She went through suspension and police probe, but survived using her power, money and clout. As a new regime has taken over, it’s highly unlikely that she would become third-time lucky!

