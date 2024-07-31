TNI Evening News Headlines – July 31, 2024

➡️Odia Doctor Bishnu Prasad Chinara confirmed dead in Wayanad Landslide.
➡️Cold Storage development work was given to Chit Fund Company by the previous regime, resulting in failure. Mohan Sarkar will build 58 Cold Storages in Odisha: Govt to Assembly.
➡️Appropriation Bill passed in the Odisha Assembly; first phase of the budget session concludes; House adjourned till 10:30 AM of August 20.
➡️BJD MP Sasmit Patra replaces Subhasish Khuntia in the newly-constituted Panel of Vice-Chairpersons. Seema Dwivedi, Dr. Fauzia Khan, Sushmita Dev, Geeta urf Chandraprabha, KR Suresh Reddy, Rajeev Shukla, Dinesh Sharma are the other members.
➡️BJD MP Mamata Mohanta resigns from Rajya Sabha; quits Party. She was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2020. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts her resignation from the House.
➡️Sambalpur: 4 more gates of Hirakud Dam closed; currently, flood water is being discharged through 14 gates.
➡️State Government dissolved Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) Limited and Odisha Cooperative Housing Corporation (OCHC) Limited.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah hails Ex Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on disaster management.
➡️Wayanad Landslide Death Toll rises to 184; Over 200 people still missing. Indian Army has successfully evacuated more than 1,000 people from affected areas.
➡️IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar found guilty; UPSC cancels her candidature and bars her from writing any exam in future.
➡️Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi-NCR. Area where IAS aspirants died flooded again. Students continue to protest in Old Rajinder Nagar area.
➡️Delhi L-G forms panel to frame guidelines to regulate coaching centres.
➡️SUV driver who ignored warnings, drove at high speed on waterlogged road, killing three students, denied bail.
➡️Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to remove 18% GST on life, medical insurance premiums: Report.
➡️Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale makes final of Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sreeja Akula and Archer Deepika Kumari entered the Pre Quarter-finals of Olympics.
➡️Qatar condemns killing of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.
