TNI Morning News Headlines – April 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 879 new Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha reports highest with 144 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (131).

➡️ Covid Second Wave: Odisha to breach 1K-mark in next 96 hours, State made an entry into the top-20 states with high active cases.

➡️ 645 sites closed in Odisha due to shortage of covid vaccine.

➡️ Odisha Government urges Centre to ‘supply of at least 10 days stock (25 lakh doses) of Covishield vaccine to the state immediately.

➡️ Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seals Mahindra coaching centre for violating Covid 19 guidelines.

➡️ Sambalpur: Gangadhar Meher University student tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Court fees can now be paid Online in Odisha; people can visit https://pay.ecourts.gov.in or https://www.shcilestamp.com for e-payment.

➡️ GIET University located at Gunupur in Rayagada district closed after detection of COVID-19 cases.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,26,789 new COVID 19 cases, 59,258 recoveries and 685 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,29,28,574 including 9,10,319 active cases, 1,18,51,393 cured cases & 1,66,862 deaths.

➡️ 25,26,77,379 samples tested for COVID 19, up to 7th April. Of these, 12,37,781 samples were tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 9,01,98,673 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Fire breaks out near MTNL office in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, 15 fire tenders on the spot.

➡️ More than 9 crore COVID19 vaccine doses administered, till now in India: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.

➡️ Haryana reports 2,366 new COVID 19 cases, 11 deaths and 1,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Deep Sidhu bail hearing matter: Court adjourns the matter for April 12.

➡️ Rupee rises 10 paise to 74.37 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ India has contributed USD 500,000 to the United Nations Trust Fund for counter-terrorism.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 132.9 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.88 Million.

➡️ US ‘prepared to lift’ sanctions imposed on Iran inconsistent with Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

➡️ U.S. will work as aggressively as possible to protect Americans from ‘unfair’ Chinese trade practices: Gina Raimondo, US Commerce Secretary.

➡️ US launches study of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

➡️ US restoring aid to Palestinians with USD 235 mn for UN refugee agency, development.