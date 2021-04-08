Covid Explosion in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka

TNI Bureau: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.26 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 1,29,28,574.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka reported highest active & new daily COVID-19 cases.

The Chhattisgarh Government on Wednesday imposed a total lockdown in the State Capital Raipur from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19 in the wake of hike in coronavirus cases.

Similarly, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced a weekend lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday and night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am in a move to contain the surge in coronavirus cases in the State.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in highest ever single-day spike today. Tally reached 3,17,3261.

The State’s Covid-related fatalities also saw a huge surge with 322 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 56,652.

There are 4,72,283 active cases in the State.

Chhattisgarh today recorded 10,310 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike since the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

The State’s Covid-19 caseload has now mounted to 3,96,579. With 53 more deaths linked to coronavirus, the statewide toll climbed to 4,469.

There are 58,883 active cases in the State.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 6,976 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike this year.

The State’s Covid-19 caseload has now mounted to 10,33,560. With 35 more deaths, the statewide toll climbed to 12,731.

There are 49,254 active cases in the State.

Last 3 days data on New & Active Covid 19 cases:

Maharashtra –

April 8

New Cases: 59,907

Active cases: 501,559

April 7

New Cases: 55,469

Active cases: 472,283

April 6

New Cases: 47,288

Active cases: 451,375

Chhattisgarh

April 8

New Cases: 10,310

Active cases: 58,883

April 7

New Cases: 9921

Active cases: 52,445

April 6

New Cases: 7302

Active cases: 44,296

Karnataka

April 8

New Cases: 6976

Active cases: 49,254

April 7

New Cases: 6150

Active cases: 45,107

April 6

New Cases: 5279

Active cases: 42, 483