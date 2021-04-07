Shortage of Covid Vaccine: 645 Sites closed in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has closed 645 vaccination sites due to shortage of Covid Vaccine, informs State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in a letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Odisha has been vaccinating 2.5 lakh persons daily. However, due to the shortage, only 755 out of 1400 vaccination sites could function today.

With a meticulous management, Odisha has achieved a negative vaccine wastage of -0.5%.

As on April 7, 2021, Odisha has a stock of 5.34 lakh doses of Covishield in the State. That will last two days only. By 9th April, Covishield vaccine will be out of stock in Odisha.

It will also adversely impact the second dose of vaccine. Naba Das has urged Dr. Harsh Vardhan to take necessary steps for supplying at least 10 days of stock – 25 lakh doses of Covishield.