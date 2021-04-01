Actress-MP Kirron Kher diagnosed with Blood Cancer

By Sagarika Satapathy
Actress-MP Kirron Kher diagnosed with Blood Cancer
TNI Bureau: Renowned actress and BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

She is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Kirron Kher’s husband Anupam Kher took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Multiple myeloma is reportedly a cancer that occurs when abnormal plasma cells develop in the bone marrow.

Reality television show India’s Got Talent judge, Kirron Kher was elected as MP for a second consecutive term from Chandigarh.

