TNI Evening News Headlines – September 6, 2024

➡️India successfully launched an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

➡️BJD MP Sujeet Kumar resigns from membership of Rajya Sabha and BJD, joins BJP.

➡️Groundbreaking ceremony for India’s first silicon carbide manufacturing facility, to be set up by RIR Power Electronics Limited, was held in Bhubaneswar.

➡️As per the mandate of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, a Special Tiger Protection Force has arrived in Satkosia to guard the Tiger Reserve.

➡️3 labourers died of asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank at an apartment in Trisulia, Cuttack.

➡️RG Kar rape case: Sanjay Roy’s judicial custody extended by another 14 days.

➡️12 killed, 16 injured after bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh National Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana polls.

➡️Congress releases its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024.

➡️Rocket attacks in Manipur leave one dead, 5 injured.

➡️India’s Praveen Kumar won the Gold medal in the Men’s High Jump T64. With this India’s medal tally raised to 26, including six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.