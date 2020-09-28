TNI Evening News Headlines – September 28, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 4,014 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 545 from Khordha, 404 from Cuttack and 298 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 1,77,585.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 342 new COVID-19 cases including 111 Quarantine and 231 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 21197 in the Capital City.

👉 321 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly: 12 more MLAs test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha; 2 had tested positive yesterday.

👉 Nandankanan Zoological Park to reopen for visitors from October 4.

👉 Odisha Govt not in favour of reopening religious places.

👉 Brown Sugar worth Rs 6 lakh seized from Odisha Capital; 2 arrested.

👉 JAGA Mission: Odisha Govt plans to convert all slums in Odisha into ‘Adarsh Colony’.

India News

👉 PM Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen agreed to establish a Green Strategic Partnership.

👉 Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to confer Bharat Ratna to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange Project on September 29.

👉 West Bengal govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja; pandals should be kept open from all sides.

👉 NCB set to summon 7 BIG Bollywood actors and producers in drugs case – Reports.

👉 India, Japan naval exercise JIMEX-2020: Indian Navy – JMSDF ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions & advanced exercises in North Arabian Sea.

👉 IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians wins toss, decides to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.