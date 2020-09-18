TNI Evening News Headlines – September 18, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 17925.

👉 Bhubaneswar Judicial Complex declared as containment zone from September 19 to 25.

👉 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will begin from October 12.

👉 73% COVID-19 positives in Bhubaneswar are in Home Isolation: BMC Commissioner.

👉 Sundergarh Police arrests 2 ‘Pahadi Cheetah’ Gang Members; 7 Pistols, carbine seized.

👉 Heavy rainfall very likely to occur tomorrow at isolated places over the districts – Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundargarh & Keonjhar. Online classes will continue as usual.

India News

👉 All schools will remain closed for students in Delhi till October 5 in view of the rising number of corona cases.

👉 Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rises to 2,38,828 with 4,127 new cases and 30 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 Delhi Govt’s LNJP Hospital gets a child-friendly COVID ward with fun games.

👉 PM Modi dedicates the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu and electrification projects in Bihar.

👉 PMC Bank PMLA case: Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches 3 hotels in Delhi worth Rs 100 crore.

👉 5,601 coaches have been converted into Covid Care Centers by Indian Railways in March, April, May and June: Railways.

👉 All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule starting tomorrow.

👉 A total of 86,81,928 new job card under MGNREGS has been issued so far during the current financial year: Ministry of Rural Development.

World News

👉Donald Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday.

👉UN Human Rights office urges Chinese authorities to ensure due process rights to 12 Hong Kongers arrested at sea.