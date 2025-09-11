TNI Evening News Headlines – September 11, 2025

📌Operation Blue Star: After eviction of illegal occupants from Utkal University hostels, authorities launched drive to make Government quarters free from encroachment.
📌Odisha Government urges banks to send SMS in Odia for better access to welfare benefits.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dehradun to review disaster situation. PM Modi announces financial assistance package of Rs 1,200 crore for Uttarakhand.
📌PM Modi holds talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.
📌Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast took place in Satdhar forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.
📌Supreme Court reserves verdict on question over deadlines for assent by President, Governors to clear Bills.
📌President Droupadi Murmu to administer Oath of Office to Vice-President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan on September 12 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌ISIS module case: Patiala House Court grants 12 day police custody of Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off first ever tri-services all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition Samudra Pradakshina.
📌10 women officers will sail onboard the indigenously-built IASV Triveni for 9 months, covering 26,000 nautical miles.
📌144 Telugu people airlifted from Nepal to Vizag, Tirupati by special flight.
📌Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has so far apprehended 35 inmates who fled from Nepal jails.
📌Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issues advisory all Indian nationals to avoid any offers to join Russian Army amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
