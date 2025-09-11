TNI Evening News Headlines – September 11, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off first ever tri-services all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition Samudra Pradakshina.
📌Operation Blue Star: After eviction of illegal occupants from Utkal University hostels, authorities launched drive to make Government quarters free from encroachment.
 
📌Odisha Government urges banks to send SMS in Odia for better access to welfare benefits.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dehradun to review disaster situation. PM Modi announces financial assistance package of Rs 1,200 crore for Uttarakhand.
 
📌PM Modi holds talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.
 
📌Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast took place in Satdhar forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.
 
📌Supreme Court reserves verdict on question over deadlines for assent by President, Governors to clear Bills.
 
📌President Droupadi Murmu to administer Oath of Office to Vice-President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan on September 12 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
📌ISIS module case: Patiala House Court grants 12 day police custody of Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi.
 
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off first ever tri-services all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition Samudra Pradakshina.
 
📌10 women officers will sail onboard the indigenously-built IASV Triveni for 9 months, covering 26,000 nautical miles.
 
📌144 Telugu people airlifted from Nepal to Vizag, Tirupati by special flight.
 
📌Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has so far apprehended 35 inmates who fled from Nepal jails.
 
📌Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issues advisory all Indian nationals to avoid any offers to join Russian Army amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.