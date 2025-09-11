TNI Morning News Headlines – September 11, 2025

📌Odisha Government offers One-Time Settlement for pending E-Challans.
📌Odisha Cabinet approved 5 major proposals across various departments including urban planning, road safety enforcement, public recruitment, emergency healthcare and rural administration.
📌Odisha cabinet approves New City Development scheme for Bhubaneswar covering around 800 acres across Gothapatna, Malipada & Daspur.
📌Odisha Government gives more financial power to BDOs, engineers at various levels.
📌Renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture appealing for peace in Nepal.
📌RJD worker Raj Kumar, alias Ala Rai shot dead in Patna.
📌Sensex climbs 153.82 points to 81,578.97 in early trade; Nifty up 34.15 points to 25,007.25.
📌Sergio Gor is likely to be the next US Ambassador to India.
📌Russia fires back at Poland over shocking drone attack.
📌American Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk has been assassinated while speaking in Utah, from a single gunshot fired at his neck from a distance. He was 31.
📌Former Nepalese PM Jhalanath Kanal’s wife Ravilakshmi Chitrakar is ALIVE. She was set afire by the protesters yesterday. Ravilakshmi is stable, but remains critical.
