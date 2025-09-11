KiiT International School hosts 3rd Global University Fair

KiiT International School successfully hosted the third edition of its Global University Fair today, bringing together over 70 universities from India and abroad under one roof. The fair was inaugurated by Dr. Monalisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School, along with the Principal, Head-IC, and other esteemed dignitaries.

The event drew an overwhelming response, with more than 2,000 students from KiiT International School and other leading schools across the region attending. Students explored global higher education opportunities, scholarships, admission processes, and career pathways while interacting directly with university representatives. The fair created a vibrant platform for students to gain first-hand insights into their dream programs and careers.

On the sidelines of the fair, KiiT International School also signed an official partnership with the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), becoming the only school in Odisha to achieve this distinction.

IELTS, the world’s most trusted English language proficiency test, is recognized by over 12,000 institutions in more than 140 countries. The collaboration will provide KIIT students with exclusive access to IELTS resources, workshops, and preparation support, helping them secure top band scores and pursue global education and career prospects.

Dr. Monalisa Bal said, “At KiiT International School, we are committed to empowering our students with global opportunities. This fair, along with our new partnership with IELTS, reflects our vision to prepare every child for a successful future on the world stage.”