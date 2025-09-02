NMC Approves 200 MBBS seats for Phulbani and Talcher Medical Colleges

TNI Bureau: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has reportedly approved a total of 200 MBBS seats for the newly established Government Medical College in Phulbani and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College in Talcher.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the academic sessions at both the Medical Colleges will begin from the 2025–26 academic year.

Welcoming this approval by the National Medical Commission, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that Odisha has achieved another milestone in the field of health education. In a year, 200 more Odia students will be able to take up medical education from the current academic year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since the new government took charge, the state government has been making continuous efforts to improve health services and health education in Odisha. The Chief Minister said that the government’s efforts have been successful with this approval.

Majhi also took to his X handle to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health & Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda for approving the 200 MBBS seats.