TNI Evening News Headlines – September 01, 2025

📌Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana registration deadline Extended till September 8 in Odisha.
📌Cuttack SCB Dr. Jyotirmaya Nayak performs CPR on Delhi-bound flight to save passenger.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will visit New Delhi to attend the Semicon India-2025 conference, scheduled to commence on September 2.
📌Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) celebrated its 43rd foundation day today.
📌A DPR is underway for New Bhubaneswar, which will be developed on 800 acres of land.
📌No DJ, firecrackers, laser lights during Durga Puja idol immersion processions in Bhubaneswar this year.
📌IMD predicts fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal by September 2; heavy rains to lash several Odisha districts.
📌29 dead, over 2.5 lakh people affected across 12 districts in Punjab Floods. Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal join flood relief efforts.
📌Over 800 dead, nearly 2800 injured as powerful earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan; PM Modi extends support.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Delhi after concluding his visit to China and Japan.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following SCO leaders’ meeting in China’s Tianjin.
📌China announces 100 livelihood projects, RMB 2 billion grant and SCO-focused scholarships.
📌Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships will return to India after 17 years; New Delhi will host the landmark 30th edition in August 2026.
📌Indian football team loses to Iran 0-3 in CAFA Nations Cup in Hisor, Tajikistan.
