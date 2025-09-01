Utkal University asks Unauthorized Individuals to Vacate Hostel Rooms

TNI Bureau: The Utkal University in Bhubaneswar has reportedly asked the unauthorized Individuals to vacate hostel rooms on or before September 4, 2025.

In an order, the warden of P.G Hostel said that all the rooms of Gents Hostel-l, Gents Hostel-ll, and Gents Hostel-III will be made available for allotment to registered students of the University.

All individuals currently occupying hostel rooms without proper authorization are hereby instructed to vacate the rooms along with their belongings on or before September 4, failing to comply with this directive will invite strict disciplinary action by the authorities.

The warden also advised the students who have been allotted hostel accommodation are strictly advised neither to entertain unauthorized guests in their rooms nor sublet or sell their rooms to others. Any violation of the above instructions will lead to cancellation of studentship from the University, he warned.