TNI Evening News Headlines – October 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 118 more COVID positive cases & 194 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 102 local contact cases and 16 quarantine cases.

➡️ 557 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1016165.

➡️ Petrol price crosses Rs 110 per litre in Malkangiri District.

➡️ 4 more Odisha Government officials, including 2 OAS officers given compulsory retirement for corruption, inefficiency.

➡️ Motu custodial torture: Odisha Human Rights Commission issues notice to Malkangiri SP, directs to conduct probe and submit report by November 26

➡️ Rudra Pratap Maharathy takes oath as the MLA of Pipili-Delang constituency.

India News

➡️ Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election result: BJP wins 41 out of 44 seats.

➡️ Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo shot dead by suspected militants inside his pharmacy in Srinagar.

➡️ Rs 1.25 lakh crore 114 multirole fighter aircraft project to be under Make in India: IAF chief Chaudhari.

➡️ Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel stopped at Lucknow Airport; sits on dharna.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi arrested.

➡️ Sidhu to lead march to Lakhimpur Kheri on October 6.

➡️ Congress announces Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, will contest Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in upcoming by-elections.

➡️ Kerala reports 9,735 new COVID-19 cases, 13,878 recoveries and 151 deaths today.

➡️ Cruise ship party case: NCB arrested four more accused in associated with the event company.

➡️ Indian Hockey teams pull out of CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

➡️ Delhi court denies bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar murder case.

➡️ Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) changes India’s rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.

World News

➡️ Three Laureates Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi share 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.”

➡️ Taliban killed 13 members of Hazara ethnic group: Report.

➡️ Global warming kills 14% of world’s corals in 10 years.

➡️ ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul Mosque blast.

➡️ Over 100 musicians flee Afghanistan, fearing Taliban crackdown.

➡️ Russian crew docks at ISS to film first movie in space.