TNI Evening News Headlines – October 5, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 5, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Three Laureates Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi share 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."
155

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 118 more COVID positive cases & 194 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 102 local contact cases and 16 quarantine cases.

➡️ 557 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1016165.

➡️ Petrol price crosses Rs 110 per litre in Malkangiri District.

➡️ 4 more Odisha Government officials, including 2 OAS officers given compulsory retirement for corruption, inefficiency.

➡️ Motu custodial torture: Odisha Human Rights Commission issues notice to Malkangiri SP, directs to conduct probe and submit report by November 26

➡️ Rudra Pratap Maharathy takes oath as the MLA of Pipili-Delang constituency.

India News

➡️ Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election result: BJP wins 41 out of 44 seats.

➡️ Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo shot dead by suspected militants inside his pharmacy in Srinagar.

➡️ Rs 1.25 lakh crore 114 multirole fighter aircraft project to be under Make in India: IAF chief Chaudhari.

➡️ Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel stopped at Lucknow Airport; sits on dharna.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi arrested.

➡️ Sidhu to lead march to Lakhimpur Kheri on October 6.

➡️ Congress announces Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, will contest Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in upcoming by-elections.

➡️ Kerala reports 9,735 new COVID-19 cases, 13,878 recoveries and 151 deaths today.

➡️ Cruise ship party case: NCB arrested four more accused in associated with the event company.

➡️ Indian Hockey teams pull out of CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

➡️ Delhi court denies bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar murder case.

➡️ Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) changes India’s rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.

World News

➡️ Three Laureates Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi share 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.”

➡️ Taliban killed 13 members of Hazara ethnic group: Report.

➡️ Global warming kills 14% of world’s corals in 10 years.

➡️ ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul Mosque blast.

➡️ Over 100 musicians flee Afghanistan, fearing Taliban crackdown.

➡️ Russian crew docks at ISS to film first movie in space.

