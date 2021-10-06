Ramayan’s “Ravan” Arvind Trivedi passes away

Insight Bureau: Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana breathed his last on Tuesday night following a heart attack. He was 82.

His last rites will take place at Dahanukarwadi crematorium, Kandivali West, in Mumbai today as informed by his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi.

Arvind Trivedi was a household name with his performance as ‘Ravan’ in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’.

He later joined the BJP & got elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha Lok Sabha constituency in 1991. He was in office till 1996.

Apart from Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi also played pivotal roles in Vikram Aur Betaal. He acted in about 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati.

The film ‘Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya’, in which he acted as Dadaji (grandfather), broke many box office records.