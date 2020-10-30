TNI Evening News Headlines – October 30, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 87 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 19 Quarantine and 68 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29072 in the Capital City.

👉 254 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 50% residents in Bhubaneswar have developed COVID antibodies: Regional Medical Research Centre Director Sanghamitra Pati.

👉 3-4 COVID-19 recovered patients found to be reinfected with the disease: Institute of Life Sciences Director Ajay Parida.

👉 No decision has been taken over reopening of school after Diwali: School and Mass Education Minister, Sameer Ranjan Dash.

👉 Results of final Semester UG/PG/BEd examinations 2020 of Rama Devi Women’s University published. Overall pass percentage in PG Arts, Science & Commerce streams stands at 89.46%.

👉 Devotees and Habishyalis to get Puri Mahaprasad in Kartik Month.

👉 Odisha By-elections: ECI declares holiday for Govt employees & private employees on polling day (November 3) at Balasore Sadar & Tirtol Assembly constituency.

India News

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Sardar Patel Zoological Park (Jungle Safari), World’s first-ever technology-driven ‘Nutrition Park’ developed at the “Statue of Unity”.

👉 PM Modi lays foundation stone of various projects in Kevadia, Gujarat.

👉 OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from 2021-22: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

👉 Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy’s Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.

👉 EC revokes the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct.

👉 PM Modi to launch India’s first Seaplane Service on Sardar Jayanti.

👉 15,000 pilgrims to be allowed to offer prayers at Vaishnodevi Temple from November 1.

👉 First phase of Malabar naval exercise to take place from November 3-6 in Bay of Bengal. Second phase is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20 in Arabian Sea.