7.0 Earthquake hits Turkey; Massive Destruction

TNI Bureau: A massive earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale, hit Turkey, causing massive destruction. At least 4 people died and over 120 injured, as per the initial reports.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.0 magnitude quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Karlovasi on Samos.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The earthquake also triggered a mini-Tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos.

Turkish resort city of Izmir bore the brunt of the earthquake. Many buildings have collapsed there. Rescue operations have been launched to pull out the people from the rubble.

Further details are awaited.