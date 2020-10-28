TNI Evening News Headlines – October 28, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 110 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 33 Quarantine and 77 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28892 in the Capital City.

👉 219 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 2015 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 312 from Khordha, 218 from Anugul and 135 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 270130.

👉 Spurious liquor kills four in Angul, three critical; Odisha Excise Minister orders probe into Spurious Liquor Deaths.

👉 Missing Jharkhand Tourist’s body fished out in Puri sea beach.

👉 Naveen Patnaik addresses people of Tirtol assembly constituency through a virtual rally.

👉 Former Director of Town Planning and the first Chief Town Planner of Odisha, Surendra Behera passes away. He was 68.

👉 RBI lauds Odisha Govt for its Superior Fiscal Management Practices.

👉 Gajalaxmi Puja: Kendrapara SP issues guidelines in view of COVID-19.

👉 Kharif paddy sale to begin from November 1 till March 31, 2021 in Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 Bihar Assembly Polls: 53.54% voter turnout recorded till 6 PM in 1st Phase. 93 cases registered for violation of COVID19 guidelines today.

👉 Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 The Ministry of Electronics & IT clarifies that Aarogya Setu App has been developed by NIC in collaboration with volunteers from Industry and Academia.

👉 Deadline for the submission of applications for NTS, NMMS Exams 2020-21 till October 31.

👉 International passenger flights from India to remain suspended till Nov 30: Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

👉 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sanctions Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of 5 people who died in an incident of boat capsize during immersion of the Durga idol.

👉 ISRO PSLV-C49 to Launch EOS-01 and 9 Customer Satellites on 7 November from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

👉 BJP appoints Vanathi Srinivasan as President of its women’s wing

👉 Senior PDP leader Ramazan Hussain joins BJP in Srinagar.

👉 India held the 2nd India-Central Asia Dialogue under the chairmanship of Union External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar in New Delhi.