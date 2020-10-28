Bihar Polls: 53.54% voter turnout recorded till 6 PM in 1st Phase

TNI Bureau: Around 53.54% of the voters exercised their franchise in the Bihar Assembly poll till 6 pm today, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 71 assembly segments spread across 16 districts of the 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase amid tight security by following COVID-19 guidelines.

The second phase of the elections in the state will be held on November 3 and third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

In 2015, voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections was 54.94%, and 53.54% in Lok Sabha elections, informed Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.