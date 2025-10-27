TNI Evening News Headlines – October 27, 2025

📌Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall near Kakinada on October 28. It will bring heavy rain to southern Odisha districts.
📌Cyclone Montha: Schools and Anganwadi shut in 8 Odisha Districts where Red Alert sounded. East Coast Railway cancels 43 trains through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh.
📌Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated Odisha Pavilion at India Maritime Week 2025.
📌Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October.
📌Industrialist Mahima Mishra and former Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel appear before Kujang Additional Sessions Judge Court in 2016 Mahendra Swain Murder case.
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates India Maritime Week 2025 at the NESCO exhibition centre at Goregaon in Mumbai.
📌Election Commission of India (ECI) launches nationwide voter list cleanup drive, 12 states, UTs to undergo Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
📌Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announces that all temple construction work, including the main shrine of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla, is over.
📌Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees gather at River banks and sea beaches to offer sandhya arghya to the setting sun.
📌ISIS module case: Delhi’s Patiala House court extends police custody of two suspected ISIS operatives, Adnan Khan and Adnan Khan, for 3 days.
📌Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is currently in ICU of a Sydney hospital following injury to his left lower rib cage region during 3rd ODI against Australia.
