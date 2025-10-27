ECI Launches Second Phase of Voter List Revision in 12 States and UTs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the launch of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a nationwide exercise to update and clean up voter lists. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the new phase will cover 12 states and Union Territories, mainly those heading for Assembly elections in 2026.

Announcing the move, the CEC said, “Phase two of the SIR will be held in 12 states and Union Territories.” He also appreciated the successful completion of the exercise in Bihar, where the final electoral roll with 7.42 crore voters was published on September 30.

The CEC noted that this is the ninth SIR since Independence, and the first after more than two decades, the last one was conducted in 2002–04. He said the revision aims to ensure accuracy and remove errors such as duplicate entries, names of deceased voters, and wrongful inclusions, including those of foreign nationals.

Under the SIR, electoral rolls will be frozen from midnight in the identified states. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will distribute unique enumeration forms to voters and make house visits to verify details. Each BLO will cover about 1,000 electors, helping them link their current details with the records from the last SIR.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will prepare the draft rolls, decide on claims and objections, and publish the final list. Appeals can be made first to the District Magistrate and then to the Chief Electoral Officer. Political parties will also take part in the process through their Booth Level Agents, who can submit verified forms to BLOs.

The ECI said the key goal of the exercise is simple, no eligible voter should be left out, and no ineligible name should remain on the list.