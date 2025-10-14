TNI Evening News Headlines – October 14, 2025

📌Nuapada Bypoll: Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia seeks blessings of senior BJP leader and Nuapada MLA Basant Panda.
📌Durgapur gang rape case: Police arrested the friend of the victim girl. This is the 6th arrest. Victim’s father demands CBI probe.
📌Durgapur gangrape: Police reconstruct crime scene with 5 arrested accused, victim’s friend.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will visit Nuapada on October 16. A massive ‘Mishran Parba’ will be held. BJP candidate will file nominations on the same day.
📌District Collectors, SPs directed to conduct surprise visits to jails in Odisha.
📌Odisha Government is set to launch a new scheme, ‘Ama Subahaka Yojana; Govt to provide financial assistance to women to buy cars that they can use as taxis.
📌Cough syrup racket busted in Sambalpur; 20 arrested, 5,100 bottles seized.
📌Bihar Assembly Election: BJP releases first list of 71 candidates.
📌Popular folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar polls.
📌Southwest monsoon was withdrawn from the entire Northeast region, comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
📌PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, to address public meeting in Kurnool.
📌India completes a remarkable 2-0 clean sweep in the IND vs West Indies Test series 2025 with a stunning 7-wicket victory.
📌India to resume postal services to the USA from October 15.
📌US passport drops out of Top 10 most powerful passports list for the first time.
Comments are closed.