Odisha to Establish Second Regional Plant Resource Centre in Keonjhar by 2027

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha will soon have its second Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) at Sanaghagara in Keonjhar district by 2027, following the state’s first centre in Bhubaneswar. The decision was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan on Tuesday.

Spread across 134 acres, the upcoming RPRC aims to conserve biodiversity, promote eco-tourism, and foster research and education in plant sciences. The centre will feature thematic gardens and display an extensive collection of orchids, roses, bamboos, cacti, and forest fruit species. Designed to be a year-round attraction, it is expected to become a key destination for students, researchers, and nature enthusiasts.

Chief Minister Majhi directed officials to ensure that the centre remains open to the public throughout the year. He also instructed the Keonjhar district administration to take proactive measures to mitigate human-elephant conflicts by creating deep trenches and to preserve the natural flow of the Machhakandana River, which passes through the proposed site.

The project is scheduled for completion by 2027. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, PCCF Suresh Pant, Principal Secretary to CM Saswat Mishra, and senior Keonjhar officials attended the meeting.