Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Google’s $15 Billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam as a Game-Changer for India’s Digital Future

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, described Google’s announcement of a USD 15 billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam as a transformative step towards building an AI-driven digital economy. The project, Google’s largest investment in India to date, is aligned with the government’s Viksit Bharat vision and is expected to accelerate the development of AI-first infrastructure, clean energy solutions, and high-value job creation across sectors.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw underscored the strategic significance of the initiative in positioning India as a global AI powerhouse. He proposed the establishment of a Vizag–Sittwe Digital Link to enhance connectivity in the North-Eastern states and strengthen digital ties through Myanmar. The minister also announced plans to expand the RailTel network and extend cross-border optical fiber cables to improve regional data access and resilience.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision for India’s digital infrastructure, Vaishnaw said, “We can make Andaman the next major hub for global internet data transfer. The Government of India will provide full support to realize this vision.” He emphasized that such projects will not only bolster India’s position in global digital trade but also promote sustainable technology growth, innovation, and employment opportunities for the country’s youth.