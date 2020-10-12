100-Word Edit: Bollywood Strikes Back

After being abused, slammed and maligned over the last few months, the Bollywood has fought back to take on two “noisy” TV Channels.

34 Producers & 4 Film Associations (including Red Chillies, YRF, Dharma, Aamir Khan Production, Salman Khan Ventures, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anushka Sharma, Nikkhil Advani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Reliance Entertainment) filed the civil suit.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The lawsuit had been filed against Republic TV, Times Now, Arnab Goswami, Navika Kumar, Rahul Shivshankar and Pradeep Bhandari for defamatory reportage against the film industry.

Interesting times ahead!