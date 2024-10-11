TNI Evening News Headlines – October 11, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced that no ground rent will be collected from the puja committees holding community puja on Government land during this year’s festive season.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and LoP Naveen Patnaik offer prayers at different puja pandals on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Former Polasara MLA Niranjan Pradhan passes away at 67.
➡️A woman constable was killed in a road mishap on Cuttack-Paradip highway in Jagatsinghpur district.
➡️Youth found dead from a bushy area near Khandagiri caves in Bhubaneswar, murder suspected.
➡️2 Agniveers die in a shell explosion during a firing practice in Nashik; army orders court of inquiry.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah with 141 passengers which declared mid-air emergency after facing Hydraulic failure, has safely landed at Tiruchirapalli Airport.
➡️More than 20 Ambulances and fire tenders are placed at the airport to make sure no big accident occurs: Airport Director Gopalakrishnan
➡️PM Modi arrives in Delhi after ‘productive’ two-day visit to Laos.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated Prerna Sthal at Burdang in Sikkim in the memory of 22 soldiers who lost their lives during a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood last year.
➡️Noel Tata appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts, philanthropic arm of Tata Group.
➡️J&K Assembly Elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to extend support to the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).
➡️Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah reaches Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to stake claim to form the Government.
➡️Actor Sayaji Shinde joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls.
➡️West Bengal: People in large numbers gathered in Esplanade in support of Junior Doctors sitting on hunger strike over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder-rape case.
➡️Actor Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence ‘Jalsa’ in Mumbai, on his 82nd birthday.
➡️Sensex falls 230.05 points to close at 81,381.36; Nifty slips 34.20 points to 24,964.25.
➡️Rupee declines 9 paise to 84.07 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Bangladesh: Crown of goddess Kali stolen from Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira, gifted by PM Modi during 2021 Bangladesh visit.
➡️Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s first “Cybercab” driverless taxi and “Robovan” passenger transport.
➡️Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo of survivors of the World War II atomic bombings.
