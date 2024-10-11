Air India Express Flight Safely Makes Emergency Landing in Tiruchirappalli After Mid-Air Snag

Tiruchirappalli: An Air India Express flight heading to Sharjah with 144 passengers on board safely returned to Tiruchirappalli airport after encountering a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff on Friday evening. The flight, AXB 613, had taken off at 5:40 PM when the issue was detected, as reported by NDTV

Air Traffic Controllers immediately instructed the pilots to return to Tiruchirappalli. However, rather than landing right away, the aircraft circled above the airport to burn off fuel, as landing with a full tank could pose risks.

According to the flight tracking website FlightRadar, the aircraft remained in the air for over two and a half hours, hovering in the same area, before finally landing safely at 8:15 PM to the relief of the passengers and crew.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As a precautionary measure, the airport had mobilized emergency response teams, with multiple ambulances and fire engines on standby to handle any potential incidents during the landing.