TNI Evening News Headlines – October 10, 2020

Odisha News

👉 SCB MCH Transformation: Odisha CM inaugurates the revamped Taldanda Canal Road in Cuttack through video conferencing.

👉 Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to repeal Odisha University Amendment Bill, 2020.

👉 Police serves show cause notice to BJD MLA Uma Samantaray for attending Maharathy’s funeral by violating COVID-19 norms.

👉 Odisha records 3885 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 1143 from Khordha, 325 from Cuttack, 193 from Puri and 159 from Jharsuguda. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 224273.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 321 new COVID-19 cases including 83 Quarantine and 238 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 25174 in the Capital City.

👉 331 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha in next 4 days under the influence of well-marked low pressure: MeT Dept.

👉 Balasore By-Election: In view of the COVID19 pandemic, Balasore Dist Admin gears up for postal ballot voting system for elderly people and divyangs.

👉 BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi demands to seal BJD party office for violating Covid-19 norm several times.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 85.81 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 82,000 patients have recovered

👉 Bihar: Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan consigned to flames in Patna with full state honours; last rites being performed by his son Chirag Paswan, at Digha ghat in Patna.

👉 LeT’s top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat also known as Zahid Tiger killed in today’s encounter at Pulwama.

👉 5 people killed, 9 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province.

👉 Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi Biopic to re-release on October 15, first film to hit theatres after halls reopen.

👉 Punjab: Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana.

👉 A newly joined terrorist along with arms & ammunition arrested at Pulwama.

👉 Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Jitan Ram Manjhi seeks Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan.