100-Word Edit: Odisha Lawmakers seek to become Covid Superspreaders

How to throw the Covid-19 rules to wind? Learn it from the Lawmakers in Odisha. Irrespective of political affiliation, they remain on the same page when it comes to violating Covid-19 Guidelines.

Whether Covid-19 positive BJD MLA Uma Samantaray who attended the cremation of former Minister Pradeep Maharathy at Puri Swargadwar or Bhubaneswar MP & BJP’s National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi enjoying her Birthday bash, they not only flouted the rules, but also set a bad precedent for others.

While FIR has been lodged against Uma, Aparajia’s office has been sealed for 15 days. Uma has apologised, but Aparajita remains defiant.