TNI Evening News Headlines – October 07, 2025

📌Curfew lifted from Cuttack, Internet services restored in Cuttack after 48 Hours.
📌BJP leader Pitabash Panda shot dead in Berhampur, BJD condemns the murder and flags law and order situation.
📌Congress announces senior leader Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate for Nuapada Bypolls.
📌Commodore Vikram Singh takes over as New Deputy Director General (DDG), NCC Odisha.
📌Union Cabinet approves four multi-tracking projects across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.
📌Centre clears additional Rs 707.97 cr for Assam and Gujarat that were hit by floods and landslides.
📌PM Mlodi interacts with a US delegation of thinkers and business leaders led by Mr. Walter Russell Mead.
📌Senior Haryana police officer, Police IG Y. Puran Kumar found dead in Chandigarh house.
📌Air India flight from Colombo to Chennai hit by bird, all 158 passengers safe.
📌Supreme Court directs States, UTs to frame rules on movement of pedestrians, non-motorised vehicles.
📌Delhi: Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan meets leaders of different political parties in Rajya Sabha today.
📌Terror funding case: Supreme Court denies bail to NSCN-IM leader Alemla Jamir.
📌World Bank raises India’s growth projection to 6.5 pc for 2025-26.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 73rd birthday today.
📌Three scientists (John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis) win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for quantum breakthroughs.
Comments are closed.