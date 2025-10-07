BCI, BJD Slam Odisha Govt over Pitabas Panda’s Assassination

Berhampur/Bhubaneswar: The shocking murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabas Panda in Berhampur has triggered widespread outrage across Odisha, drawing strong condemnation from the legal fraternity and fierce criticism from the Opposition. Panda, a prominent lawyer and member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was gunned down by two unidentified assailants outside his residence in Brahmanagar on Monday evening. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Panda, who had earlier been associated with the Congress before joining the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections, was known for his active role in both politics and law. His brutal killing has sent shockwaves through Berhampur and ignited a political war of words over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and DGP Y. B. Khurania, the Bar Council of India (BCI) demanded immediate and decisive action. The letter, signed by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, described the incident as “a cold-blooded shooting and murder” and “a direct assault on the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law.” The BCI called for swift prosecution, enhanced protection for members of the Bar, and a detailed action report from the state government within 72 hours.

The BCI noted that Panda, reportedly the topper in the recent Bar Council election, was “targeted by armed miscreants,” adding that the entire legal fraternity across the country stands in “unwavering solidarity with the bereaved family and the Odisha State Bar Council.”

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, alleging a complete collapse of law and order. At a press conference held at Sankha Bhawan, BJD Senior General Secretary and Spokesperson Bhrugu Baxipatra said, “In Berhampur, a prominent BJP leader and member of the Odisha State Bar Council, Shri Pitabas Panda, was shot dead at point-blank range. It has been over 20 hours since the incident, yet the police have failed to arrest the culprits.”

Baxipatra claimed that three murders were reported in Ganjam within 24 hours, bringing the total number of murders in the district to 128 since the Mohan Majhi government took charge. He also alleged that illegal mining and unchecked criminal activity have flourished under the current regime. “Ganjam has turned into a haven for criminals,” he said, comparing the situation unfavorably to the “peace and stability” that prevailed under the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

The BJD leader further cited recent instances of administrative failure, including the police sub-inspector recruitment scam exposed in Berhampur, the escape of two criminals from Choudwar High Security Jail, and communal violence in Cuttack that led to a 36-hour curfew. He also referred to a knife attack on passengers aboard a LACCMI bus in Puri earlier in the day, where seven people were injured.

Condemning the murder, Advocate Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, Chairman of the All Odisha Lawyers Association, called it “a direct attack on the justice system.” He urged the Chief Minister and top police officials to ensure the arrest of all culprits and announced that lawyers across the state would abstain from court work on October 8 as a mark of protest.

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the crime scene, and a special team has been formed to trace and arrest the assailants. The situation remains tense in Berhampur, with heavy deployment of security personnel around key areas.