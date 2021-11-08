TNI Evening News Headlines – November 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 129 more COVID positive cases & 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 93 local contact cases and 36 quarantine cases.

➡️ 369 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1032566.

➡️ Egg attack on Odisha Ministers’ vehicles continues in Kalahandi over mamita meher murder.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards for 2020 to 141 personalities, including 11 from Odisha.

➡️ Famous Lyricist of ‘Rangabati’ song Mitrabhanu Gauntia, Manoj Das, Prashant Patnaik receive Padma Awards from President.

➡️ First National Yogasana Championships to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 11 to 13.

India News

➡️ Srinagar gets UNESCO tag under Creative Cities Network.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Centre to buy 1 crore shots of Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine at Rs. 265 per dose.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of four laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

➡️ Terrorists fired upon a civilian in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar. Victim succumbed to his injuries.

➡️ “National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter,” tweets MEA Spokesperson.

➡️ Over 15.6 cr unutilized vac doses available with states, UTs: Health Ministry.

World News

➡️ U. S. lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors.

➡️ After Pakistan, China declines invite to NSA-Level ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue’ on Afghanistan: Report.

➡️ Biden strongly condemns ‘terrorist attack’ at Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi’s residence.

➡️ Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases.