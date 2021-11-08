TNI Evening News Headlines – November 8, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 129 more COVID positive cases & 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 93 local contact cases and 36 quarantine cases.
➡️ 369 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1032566.
➡️ Egg attack on Odisha Ministers’ vehicles continues in Kalahandi over mamita meher murder.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards for 2020 to 141 personalities, including 11 from Odisha.
➡️ Famous Lyricist of ‘Rangabati’ song Mitrabhanu Gauntia, Manoj Das, Prashant Patnaik receive Padma Awards from President.
➡️ First National Yogasana Championships to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 11 to 13.
India News
➡️ Srinagar gets UNESCO tag under Creative Cities Network.
➡️ Centre to buy 1 crore shots of Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine at Rs. 265 per dose.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of four laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg.
➡️ Terrorists fired upon a civilian in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar. Victim succumbed to his injuries.
➡️ “National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter,” tweets MEA Spokesperson.
➡️ Over 15.6 cr unutilized vac doses available with states, UTs: Health Ministry.
World News
➡️ U. S. lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors.
➡️ After Pakistan, China declines invite to NSA-Level ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue’ on Afghanistan: Report.
➡️ Biden strongly condemns ‘terrorist attack’ at Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi’s residence.
➡️ Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases.
