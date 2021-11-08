Govt orders 1 Crore ZyCoV-D Covid Vaccine Doses for Kids

By Sagar Satapathy
ZyCoV-D Covid Vaccine gets approval in India
Insight Bureau: Government of India has ordered 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila’s three-dose Covid Vaccine for Kids above 12. The needle-free vaccine, ZyCoV-D will be purchased by the Centre at Rs 265 per dose.

It’s a good news for the Nation that awaits Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for vaccinating children.

Earlier in August, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had given Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorisation for use in adults and children above 12 years. It’s the only vaccine in India to receive such authorisation.

