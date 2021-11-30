100-Word Edit: BJP ignores South Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy
Odisha BJP Divided House
155

While announcing a 15-member Core Committee for Odisha, the BJP gave more importance to Western Odisha by including leaders like Suresh Pujari, KV Singhdeo, Jual Oram, Pradipta Naik and Basant Panda to the team. However, none from South Odisha could make the cut.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: No Aparajita in BJP State Core Committee

100-Word Edit: Egg Attack not the Answer

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Senior leader Giridhar Gamang and South Odisha Heavyweight Bhrugu Baxipatra were not considered to be part of the Committee that would formulate BJP’s strategy for ‘Mission 2024’.

With 32 Assembly Seats in South Odisha, BJP should have added at least one from the region in its Core Committee. The decision may have far reaching consequences in future.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.