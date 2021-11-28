TNI Evening News Headlines – November 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 255 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1038085.

➡️ Odisha SRC directs district Collectors to remain prepared for possible low pressure over Andaman Sea; Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput & Rayagada likely to experience rain.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary directs district Collectors, SPs and CDMOs to remain prepared for the possible third wave; asks to emphasis more on door-to-door vaccination and ensure strict action against Covid norm violators.

➡️ Maoist killed in exchange of fire in the forest near Khaprakhol block in Bolangir district.

➡️ Odisha Congress demands Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia each for Covid Victims’ families.

➡️ NGT slaps Rs 2 Crore fine on JSPL for damages to Nandira River in Angul District.

India News

➡️ Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to all States/UTs over the Omicron variant of COVID19, asks them to enforce intensive containment & active surveillance measures and also increase coverage of vaccination.

➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi to stop international flights from countries seeing surge in COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Train rams into 108 Ambulance at Palasa Railway Station in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ 18 killed in road accident in West Bengal’s Phulbari area of Nadia district.

➡️ Global situation in wake of Omicron variant reviewed at meet chaired by Home Secretary, Strengthening of preventive measures discussed.

➡️ Genomic surveillance for COVID variants to be further strengthened and intensified.

➡️ All-Party meeting convened by the Government today, ahead of Winter Session of Parliament.

➡️ AICC launched a “Covid justice campaign”.

➡️ Karnataka Government makes Covid test mandatory for international arrivals from these countries.

➡️ India vs New Zealand, 1 Test: India declare the innings at 234/7.

World News

➡️ Israel closes borders to all foreigners over Omicron variant of COVID-19.

➡️ Thailand bans travellers from 8 African countries over new Covid variant.

➡️ Taliban kill young doctor for not stopping at checkpoint in Herat: Report.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 jolts 36 km N of Barranca, Peru: USGS Earthquakes.