TNI Evening News Headlines – November 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha State Cabinet approves Odisha Electronics Policy 2021 to stimulate Electronics System Design & Manufacturing Industry.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves several projects under Biju Setu Yojana. The scheme will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 5182 Cr.

➡️ Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was accorded the Vir Chakra posthumously.

➡️ 255 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037001.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches distribution of BSKY Smart Health Cards in Rayagada District today. More than 8 lakhs beneficiaries will be benefitted in the Dist.

➡️ Orissa High Court orders for regularization of contractual data entry operators.

➡️ Odisha-born Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM).

➡️ Goods Train runs over 3 youths engrossed in their mobiles on rail tracks to death in Sonepur district.

➡️ Half-burnt body of youth found at Rajendra University in Balangir.

India News

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind confers Gallantry Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes a resolution, requesting Union Government to take up a caste-based census of backward classes.

➡️ Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for portraying farmers’ protest as Khalistani movement and calling them ‘Khalistanis’ on social media.

➡️ Delhi court orders registration of FIR against BJP leader Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

➡️ Congress leader Kirti Azad formally joins TMC in Delhi.

➡️ Noida International Airport in Jewar will become functional in 2024, informs UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

➡️ India batter KL Rahul ruled out of first Test against New Zealand due to injury: BCCI sources.

World News

➡️ 45 killed in Bulgaria as bus catches fire.

➡️ Twitter’s first shopping livestream on November 28.

➡️ India, US to release 5mn barrels of oil reserves to challenge OPEC grip: Report.

➡️ US issues ‘Do Not Travel’ COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark.

➡️ Austria ee-enters partial Covid Lockdown amid violent protests in Europe.

➡️ Australia to allow entry of fully vaccinated Visa holders from December 1.