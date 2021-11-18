TNI Evening News Headlines – November 18, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 18, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 158 high schools transformed under the 'High School Transformation Program'
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 101 more COVID positive cases & 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 64 local contact cases and 37 quarantine cases.

➡️ 351 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035613.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 158 high schools transformed under the ‘High School Transformation Program’ including 60 schools in Mayurbhanj, 38 in Khordha, 29 in Kalahandi, 25 in Jharsuguda & 6 in Malkangiri.

➡️ SOG, RPF and GRP conduct joint mock drill of a terrorist attack on Bhubaneswar railway station.

➡️ 4 Government employees fall in Vigilance net in Odisha.

➡️ Team Chile arrived in Bhubaneswar to take part in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021.

➡️ Covid Positive Jatni MLA Sura Routray moving freely in Public.

India News

➡️ Air Force Chopper crash-lands in Arunachal; two pilots and three crew members are safe.

➡️ Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 115 crore: Health Ministry.

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s COVID vaccine for persons above 18 years of age will be supplied to Govt by December: Government sources.

➡️ National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at 14 locations in seven districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar, Chattishgarh: NIA

➡️ Low Pressure concentrates into Depression; to cross Chennai, Puducherry coast on Friday Morning.

➡️ Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex tanks 372.32 pts to end at 59,636.01; Nifty declines 133.85 pts to 17,764.80.

➡️ Indian badminton great Prakash Padukone to receive Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

World News

➡️ Pfizer announces to sell 10 million COVID-19 pills to US for USD 5.3 billion.

➡️ Pakistan Govt releases Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Saad Rizvi from jail.

➡️ IAF’s Suryakiran Aerobatics Team & UAE’s Al Fursan Display Team conducts flypast at Dubai Airshow.

