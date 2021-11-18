TNI Evening News Headlines – November 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 101 more COVID positive cases & 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 64 local contact cases and 37 quarantine cases.

➡️ 351 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035613.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 158 high schools transformed under the ‘High School Transformation Program’ including 60 schools in Mayurbhanj, 38 in Khordha, 29 in Kalahandi, 25 in Jharsuguda & 6 in Malkangiri.

➡️ SOG, RPF and GRP conduct joint mock drill of a terrorist attack on Bhubaneswar railway station.

➡️ 4 Government employees fall in Vigilance net in Odisha.

➡️ Team Chile arrived in Bhubaneswar to take part in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021.

➡️ Covid Positive Jatni MLA Sura Routray moving freely in Public.

India News

➡️ Air Force Chopper crash-lands in Arunachal; two pilots and three crew members are safe.

➡️ Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 115 crore: Health Ministry.

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s COVID vaccine for persons above 18 years of age will be supplied to Govt by December: Government sources.

➡️ National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at 14 locations in seven districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar, Chattishgarh: NIA

➡️ Low Pressure concentrates into Depression; to cross Chennai, Puducherry coast on Friday Morning.

➡️ Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex tanks 372.32 pts to end at 59,636.01; Nifty declines 133.85 pts to 17,764.80.

➡️ Indian badminton great Prakash Padukone to receive Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

World News

➡️ Pfizer announces to sell 10 million COVID-19 pills to US for USD 5.3 billion.

➡️ Pakistan Govt releases Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Saad Rizvi from jail.

➡️ IAF’s Suryakiran Aerobatics Team & UAE’s Al Fursan Display Team conducts flypast at Dubai Airshow.