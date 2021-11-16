TNI Evening News Headlines – November 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 82 more COVID positive cases & 167 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 54 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 236 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1034505.

➡️ There is multiple Bomb Blast 100 mtr away from official Hotel in Uganda where India Para-Badminton team staying: Indian Para-Badminton Contingent including Odisha Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat is safe.

➡️ Former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi may get responsibilities of Undivided Koraput District to boost the party’s prospects and draw maximum voters from Christian & Muslim communities who are traditionally with the Congress.

➡️ Reservation list of 853 Zilla Parishad member seats for 30 districts published; 207 seats unreserved.

➡️ CBI Team thrashed by angry mob in Dhenkanal in connection with a nation-wide investigation into a racket involved in cyber sexual abuse of children and circulation of abusive material on social media.

➡️ Belgium arrive in Bhubaneswar for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021.

India News

➡️ Indian Navy’s video on the indigenously designed and built warship INS Vishakhapatnam set to be commissioned on November 21 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Karwal Kheri on C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft to inaugurate the 341 Km long Purvanchal Expressway.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur.

➡️ Government of India has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17.

➡️ Mirage 2000 & Medium transport aircraft An-32 lands on the 3.2-km long airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur today.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches ‘ration at doorstep’ scheme; to benefit 10 crore people.

➡️ Sheena Bora murder case: Accused Indrani Mukherjea’s bail plea rejected by the High Court.

➡️ Karnataka Government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

➡️ India’s Akasa Air orders 72 737 MAX airplanes from Boeing to build its fleet.

➡️ India to host 3 major events till 2031 as ICC announces 8 new Tournaments.

World News

➡️ 3 suicide bombings rock Uganda capital Kampala that claims 3 lives.

➡️ Pfizer to provide access to low income Countries for Covid Pill.

➡️ Scientists find 18 more Viruses from China.

➡️ Kabul Passport office forced to suspend work as demand crashes system.

➡️ Singapore welcomes vaccinated travelers from India.