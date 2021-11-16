Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy in 2025

Insight Bureau: After around 29 years, Pakistan will host any mega ICC event. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan while India will host the 2029 edition.

The last time Pakistan hosted any major global tournament in 1996 – Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan is the defending champion of ICC Champions Trophy. They had won the title in 2017 with a 180-run win over India in the Final in England. The ICC Champions Trophy will return after a long gap of 8 years.

The Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 will be held in USA and West Indies. The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly. Australia and New Zealand will host the 2028 edition.

England, Ireland and Scotland will host the 2030 T20 World Cup.

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027. India and Bangladesh will host the 2031 edition.