TNI Evening News Headlines – November 12, 2025

📌Nuapada voters stun Political Pundits; 83.45% voter turnout recorded.
📌Odisha to hold District Collectors’ conference on November 18, joint meet with SPs on November 19 to enhance administrative-police coordination.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates state-level children’s festival ‘Suravi 2025’ in Bhubaneswar.
📌Police SI recruitment scam: Crime Branch makes another arrest linked to Shankar Prusty.
📌BJD accused the BJP of strangling democracy in the Nuapada bye-election.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi directs OCA, others for ‘zero-error’ as India–South Africa T20 International, scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9.
📌After landing from Bhutan, PM Narendra Modi went straight to LNJP hospital to meet those injured after the blast in Delhi.
📌Haryana: Faridabad police have seized a Red EcoSport car, suspected to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case.
📌Faridabad: Investigation agencies arrive at Al Falah University to probe at Faridabad terror module case.
📌NIA set up a special 10-member team led by ADG Vijay Sakhare to probe the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station.
📌Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Investigations reveal Doctor Umar Nabi behind attack waited for hours. Delhi blast was a result of terror plan gone wrong.
📌IGI Airport receives bomb threat days after Delhi blast, authorities declare hoax after checking.
📌Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar symbol disputes in January 2026.
📌SC seeks report from Punjab, Haryana on steps taken to curb stubble burning.
📌Phase-II of SIR: Over 37 crore enumeration forms distributed to electors in 12 states and Union territories so far.
📌24 authors from across the country have been selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar-2025 of the Sahitya Akademi.
📌2006 Nithari serial killings accused Surendra Koli walks out of Laksar Jail after being acquitted by the Supreme Court.
