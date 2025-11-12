Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Investigations Reveal Doctor Behind Attack Waited for Hours, Possible Change in Plan

New Delhi: According to multiple investigation reports, Dr Umar Nabi, a 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama in south Kashmir, is believed to have orchestrated the November 10 car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort. The blast, which killed 12 people and injured over 20 others, was allegedly the result of a terror plan gone wrong. Investigations have revealed that Umar entered the Red Fort parking area at 3:19 pm and remained inside his car until 6:28 pm. During this entire period, he neither stepped out nor left the vehicle unattended.

Reports suggest that Umar was originally planning to detonate the bomb, which had been kept on the back seat of his white Hyundai i20, inside the crowded parking area.

However, Red Fort was closed on Monday, a crucial detail he reportedly missed. Officials believe that when Umar found no crowd at the site, he became frustrated and confused. After waiting for over three hours, he drove out onto Netaji Subhash Marg, which runs between Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. Shortly after, the car exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station, damaging nearby vehicles and causing panic across the capital.

Reports state that over 600 police personnel analyzed footage from more than 1,000 CCTV cameras to trace the car’s movement. Umar had left Al Falah University in Faridabad early that morning and crossed the Badarpur toll plaza at 8:13 am. From there, he drove through Mayur Vihar, where the Akshardham Temple is located, before heading to Connaught Place and finally to the Red Fort area.

During his journey, Umar stopped for about 30 minutes on Asaf Ali Road, remaining alone in the car. His detour through Connaught Place, Delhi’s central business district, has led investigators to question whether Connaught Place was an alternative target. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to determine his exact movements.

Police reports reveal that Umar’s mobile phone was switched off on October 31, ten days before the blast, and its last known location was Al Falah University. He was not seen using a phone in any CCTV footage along his route. Investigators suspect this may have been a deliberate move to avoid surveillance. It is also possible, according to officials, that he used a burner phone which was destroyed in the explosion.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to sources, Umar’s plan began to unravel after the arrest of his associate, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, also known as Musaib, a teacher at Al Falah University. Police recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from Ganaie’s hostel room.

The arrest also led to the discovery of 2,900 kg of explosives elsewhere in Faridabad. Reports suggest that upon learning of these arrests, Umar panicked and decided to move ahead with the plan prematurely. Intelligence officials believe that the explosive device was not properly assembled, which reduced its intended impact. Some reports indicate that Umar may have accidentally triggered the blast due to panic or error.

According to investigators, Umar and Muzammil were part of a Jaish-e-Mohammed network operating across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The group has been described as a “white-collar” terror module based in Faridabad. During questioning of eight suspects linked to the module, officials learned that Umar had planned a major attack on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The November 10 explosion is now believed to have occurred accidentally ahead of the intended date.

Further analysis has also opened another angle. According to reports, mobile dump data shows that Dr Muzammil Ganaie carried out reconnaissance visits to the Red Fort area in January 2025, possibly in preparation for an attack on Republic Day, January 26. The Red Fort is a high-security area during the Republic Day celebrations as the parade route ends there. Police believe that the module may have planned an earlier strike that failed due to the tight security arrangements during the national event.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are also searching for a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be linked to the same network. The vehicle, registered under DL10CK0458 in Rajouri Garden, is reportedly owned by Umer Un Nabi, believed to be another key suspect. Multiple special police teams across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to trace the car.

Authorities are continuing to examine CCTV footage, phone records, and digital data to piece together the full sequence of events. Officials have emphasized that while current evidence points to a premature detonation caused by panic, all possibilities, including a deliberate suicide attack, are being investigated. According to senior investigators, the case highlights how a small oversight, the Red Fort being closed on Monday, may have changed the entire course of a planned terror attack.