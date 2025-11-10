TNI Evening News Headlines – November 10, 2025

📌President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit Odisha in November, may address Winter Session of Assembly which is going to begin from November 27.
📌BJD President Naveen Patnaik alleges serious violations of Election Commission guidelines in Nuapada bypoll.
📌Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RN Gopalan dismisses allegations of EVMs secretly transported from Ganjam district to Nuapada ahead of Assembly bypoll.
📌Authorities have made all arrangements for smooth voting in the Nuapada Assembly bypoll going to be held on November 11 (Tuesday).
📌Odisha records season’s first sub-10 degree chill with G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district emerges as the coldest at 8.4°C. Bhubaneswar slips below 15 degrees.
📌Odia girl cries for help from America: Odisha officials coordinate repatriation efforts.
📌Major terror plot foiled: 300kg explosives, AK-47 seized in Faridabad.
📌President Droupadi Murmu addresses the National Assembly of Angola.
📌J-K police arrest Lucknow woman doctor for role in terror module, AK-47 recovered from her car: officials.
📌Delhi High Court protects personality rights of actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan.
📌Legendary actor, Dharmendra is in a critical condition and has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. He is currently on ventilator support.
Comments are closed.